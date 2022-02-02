Inmate found unresponsive in cell at Pima County Adult Detention Complex

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Adult Detention Complex located an unresponsive inmate in his cell on Tuesday around 5:30 a.m.

Staff immediately entered the cell and took action by providing emergency lifesaving measures as the Tucson Fire Department arrived.

The Tucson Fire Department pronounced the inmate dead.

This inmate has been identified as 18-year-old Sylvestre Inzunza.

According to the Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division, no signs of trauma and no suspicious factors were detected.

Detectives currently working on investigation.

----

