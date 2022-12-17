Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Inmate found unresponsive in cell

Cause of death is unknown
prison bars.jpg
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Scripps
The Arizona Department of Corrections has picked a new company to provide health care at its 10 state-run prisons.
prison bars.jpg
Posted at 7:23 PM, Dec 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-16 21:23:30-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department is investigating an inmate's death after finding him unresponsive in his cell.

The incident occurred on Dec. 16 around 11 a.m. at the Pima County Adult Detention Complex.

The inmate was pronounced dead.

He has been identified as 38-year-old Robert Tsalabounis.

According to PCSD, they found no signs of trauma and no suspicious circumstances.

The investigation remains ongoing.

——-
Bivian Contreras is a real-time editor for KGUN 9. Bivian graduated from the University of Arizona School of Journalism with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism with an emphasis in Broadcast and is currently pursuing a degree in Broadcast Operational Meteorology. Share your story ideas and important issues with Bivian by emailing bivian.contreras@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

promo-2022-ROKU_480x360.jpg

ADD KGUN 9 ANYWHERE YOU STREAM