Inmate found dead by apparent self-strangulation

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department is investigating the death of an inmate at the Pima County Adult Detention Complex.

On Nov. 15 around 7:50 p.m., while doing their rounds, corrections officers found an inmate who had apparently tied a pair of socks to a toilet seat and around his own neck. According to PCSD, this resulted in self-strangulation within his cell.

The inmate was pronounced dead and was identified as 50-year-old Hugh Gillespie Burford.

No signs of trauma and no suspicious circumstances were found, according to detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division.

The investigation remains ongoing.