Inmate found dead at Pima County Detention Facility

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Early Tuesday morning around 1, corrections officers at the Pima County Adult Detention Complex found 36-year-old Aaron Moore unresponsive in his cell.

The Tucson Fire Department's attempts to revive him were unsuccessful, and he was pronounced dead.

Detectives from the Pima County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Unit are investigating the incident.

While no suspicious circumstances were identified, an autopsy has been conducted to determine the cause of death, although it's believed it's related to a medical issue.

This investigation is ongoing, pending toxicology results.