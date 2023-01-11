Inmate found dead after refusing to eat in Pima County Adult Detention Complex

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department responded to an unresponsive inmate in his cell on Jan. 10 around 9:25 a.m.

Officers had already reported the inmate was not eating.

Doctors went to follow up on him after the report but as they arrived with officers to his cell, he was found and pronounced dead.

The inmate has been identified as 26-year-old Yunan Mohammed Altib Tutu, who went to jail on July 10, 2022, for burglary and multiple warrants.

There were no signs of trauma or suspicious circumstances.

At this time the cause of death is unknown. Efforts are being made to make that determination.

