Inmate dies by suicide at Tucson prison

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation & Reentry (ADCRR) is looking into the death of an inmate.

An ADCRR spokesperson told KGUN 9 prison staff found Adam Kallini, 38, hanging. They said he was unresponsive.

911 was immediately called.

Prison staff tried saving Kallini's life until emergency crews got to the Tucson Arizona State Prison Complex, but the Tucson Fire Department pronounced him dead at the scene.

Back in 2020, a Cochise County court sentenced Kallini for attempt to commit armed robbery.

The ADCRR spokesperson confirms "all inmate deaths are investigated in consultation with the county medical examiner’s office."