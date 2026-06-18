Inmate dies at Pima County jail following medical emergency

A 35-year-old inmate died Tuesday night at the Pima County Adult Detention Complex after suffering a medical emergency, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department.

Detectives say corrections officers found John Russell Thrasher IV unresponsive and alone in a holding unit just before 10 p.m. and immediately began lifesaving efforts.

Tucson Fire Department crews responded and continued those efforts, but Thrasher was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators determined Thrasher had experienced a medical emergency. The sheriff's department says his death is not considered suspicious.