Inmate dies at Cochise County Jail

The Cochise County Sheriff's Office is reporting the death of an inmate at the Cochise County Jail.

According to a social media post, 45-year-old Christopher Tickett was found unresponsive in his assigned cell at 1 p.m. on Tuesday.

Lifesaving measures were provided by staff, then EMS, but Tickett died shortly thereafter, the post said.

Tickett was arrested on Monday and was screened by jail medical staff before he was accepted into custody.

The exact cause of the medical emergency is unknown.

He was observed in his cell in a sitting position about an hour before jail staff found him.

The investigation is ongoing.