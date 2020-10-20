Inmate dies after being found unresponsive at Pima County Adult Detention Complex

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Pima County Sheriff's Department says an inmate was found unresponsive in a cell at the Pima County Adult Detention Complex.

On Monday, around 10 a.m. corrections officers found the inmate and entered the cell and began trying to revive him until Tucson Fire Department medical personnel arrived.

Tucson Fire medics were unable to resuscitate the inmate, and he was pronounced dead at the jail, according to PCSD. The inmate has been identified as 76-year-old Ricardo Pascual.

Investigation from detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division found no suspicious circumstances.

No further details were released.

The investigation remains ongoing.