Inmate death investigation at Pima County Jail

Pima County Jail
Faith Abercrombie
Pima County Jail
Posted at 12:11 PM, May 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-22 15:11:41-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — One inmate at the Pima County Adult Detention Complex died in custody Saturday, May 21, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department.

The man's name will be withheld from the public until his next-of-kin is notified.

PCSD says around 3:19 a.m., a corrections officer found the man unresponsive in his cell. In a statement to the press, PCSD says the officer alerted medical staff who immediately administered care and called for assistance from Tucson Fire Department.

TFD personnel pronounced the man dead, according to PCSD. They say in the statement that the Criminal Investigations Division "found no signs of trauma and no suspicious circumstances."

The investigation is ongoing at this point.

