Inmate at state prison in Tucson dies in an apparent suicide

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say an Arizona prison inmate has died in an apparent suicide.

Arizona Department of Corrections officials say staff at the state prison in Tucson found 25-year-old Eric Haag unresponsive in a shower area Sunday evening and paramedics pronounced him dead.

They say Haag apparently died by hanging.

However, all inmate deaths are investigated in consultation with the county medical examiner's office.

Corrections officials say Haag was sentenced out of Yavapai County fin 2016 for aggravated assault, theft by means of transportation, unlawful use of transportation and trafficking in stolen property.