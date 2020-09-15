Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Inmate at state prison in Tucson dies in an apparent suicide

items.[0].image.alt
Getty Images
Arizona prison inmate found dead in cell, suicide suspected
Posted at 5:42 PM, Sep 14, 2020
and last updated 2020-09-14 20:42:16-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say an Arizona prison inmate has died in an apparent suicide.

Arizona Department of Corrections officials say staff at the state prison in Tucson found 25-year-old Eric Haag unresponsive in a shower area Sunday evening and paramedics pronounced him dead.

They say Haag apparently died by hanging.

However, all inmate deaths are investigated in consultation with the county medical examiner's office.

Corrections officials say Haag was sentenced out of Yavapai County fin 2016 for aggravated assault, theft by means of transportation, unlawful use of transportation and trafficking in stolen property.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

IF YOU GIVE A CHILD A BOOK

IF YOU GIVE A CHILD A BOOK ...