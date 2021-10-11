Inmate, 71, found dead in Pima County Jail

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Pima County Jail inmate died Saturday.
According to the Pima County Sheriff's Department, a nurse found 71-year-old Sandra Judson unresponsive in her cell at 5 a.m. that day.
She was later pronounced dead.
There were no signs of trauma and no suspicious circumstances.
