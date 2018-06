TUCSON, Ariz. - An injury wreck shut down Miracle Mile at Flowing Wells Thursday afternoon.

1250pm: Tucson Fire crews working a serious accident westbound Miracle Mile between Flowing Wells & I-10. Miracle Mile will be closed for the next few hours for investigation and clean up. pic.twitter.com/pEJb1GX1D4 — Tucson Fire Department (@TucsonFirePIO) June 14, 2018

According to Tucson Fire, the accident took place on westbound Miracle Mile between Flowing Wells and Interstate 10.

The intersection was expected to be closed for several hours.

Police investigated and crews worked to clean up the wreckage.