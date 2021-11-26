Injury wreck reported near Orange Grove and I-10 Friday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Crews responded to an injury wreck on Orange Grove near Interstate 10 Friday.

Traffic Alert: Crews are responding to a traffic collision involving multiple vehicles on Orange Grove Rd. near I-10. Injuries reported.



Expect delays, use caution with first responders on the scene. pic.twitter.com/ywQTIxyNHM — Northwest Fire (@NorthwestFire) November 26, 2021

According to Northwest Fire, the wreck involved multiple vehicles.

Delays were reported in the area.

