Injury wreck reported near Orange Grove and I-10 Friday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Crews responded to an injury wreck on Orange Grove near Interstate 10 Friday.
Traffic Alert: Crews are responding to a traffic collision involving multiple vehicles on Orange Grove Rd. near I-10. Injuries reported.— Northwest Fire (@NorthwestFire) November 26, 2021
Expect delays, use caution with first responders on the scene. pic.twitter.com/ywQTIxyNHM
According to Northwest Fire, the wreck involved multiple vehicles.
Delays were reported in the area.
