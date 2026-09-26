Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
15  WX Alerts
KGUN 9NewsLocal News

Actions

Injured hiker rescued on Tucson Mountain Park trail by fire crews

Hiker rescued
Tucson Fire Department
Hiker rescued
Posted

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Fire Department rescued an injured hiker in the Tucson Mountain Park trail system Saturday morning.

The Technical Rescue Team from Station 4 responded and found the hiker about five miles from the Richard Genser Starr Pass Trailhead. where the hike began.

Officials say the hiker had become lost and tired and ultimately ended up on the other side of the mountain.

Since the hiker was closer to Sarasota Trailhead, crews moved the operation there to get them safely off the trail.

Fire crews remind travelers that hiking in the desert can be challenging and to hike with a buddy and bring plenty of water.

Report a typo

THE HUDDLE - KGUN 9 SPORTS SHOW
Team Near You

Community Inspired Journalism