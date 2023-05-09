Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Injured Hiker rescued on Mt. Lemmon

Multiple crews assisted with the rescue
Mt. Lemmon Hiker Rescue
PCSD Search and Rescue
Injured hiker rescued on May 7, 2023
Mt. Lemmon Hiker Rescue
Hiker Rescue
Posted at 4:35 AM, May 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-09 07:43:33-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department Search and Rescue team assisted with an injured hiker on Mt. Lemmon on May 7.

According to the department, the hiker sustained several injuries after a fall.

A team from the Southern Arizona Rescue Association (SARA) and crew members from Mt. Lemmon Fire helped stabilize the hiker.

In addition, an Arizona Department of Public Safety Ranger 1 flew from Phoenix to hoist the hiker to safety.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Cruzando la Linea | Crossing the Line [2023]

WATCH: Cruzando la Linea, a KGUN 9 Special Presentation on the AZ-Mexico border and immigration