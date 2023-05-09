Injured Hiker rescued on Mt. Lemmon

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department Search and Rescue team assisted with an injured hiker on Mt. Lemmon on May 7.
According to the department, the hiker sustained several injuries after a fall.
A team from the Southern Arizona Rescue Association (SARA) and crew members from Mt. Lemmon Fire helped stabilize the hiker.
In addition, an Arizona Department of Public Safety Ranger 1 flew from Phoenix to hoist the hiker to safety.
Yesterday a hiker fell on Mt Lemmon and sustained several injuries. The patient was stabilized by @SARA_AZRescue and Mt Lemmon Fire. @Arizona_DPS Ranger 1 flew from Phoenix to hoist the patient out. Great team effort by all those involved. @PimaSheriff pic.twitter.com/xU5vaIWCiJ
— PCSD Search and Rescue (@PCSD_SAR) May 8, 2023