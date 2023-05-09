Injured Hiker rescued on Mt. Lemmon

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department Search and Rescue team assisted with an injured hiker on Mt. Lemmon on May 7.

According to the department, the hiker sustained several injuries after a fall.

A team from the Southern Arizona Rescue Association (SARA) and crew members from Mt. Lemmon Fire helped stabilize the hiker.

In addition, an Arizona Department of Public Safety Ranger 1 flew from Phoenix to hoist the hiker to safety.