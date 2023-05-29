Watch Now
Injured hiker rescued from Bear Canyon trail

The hiker was airlifted to safety after hurting their ankle.
Bear Canyon hiker rescue
Pima County Sheriff's Department Search and Rescue
Pima County Sheriff's Department Search and Rescue crews helped an injured hiker at Bear Canyon Trail.
Bear Canyon hiker rescue
Posted at 4:07 AM, May 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-29 07:07:12-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County Sheriff's Department Search and Rescue helped save a hiker on the Bear Canyon Trail on Saturday, May 27.

PCSD says the hiker hurt their ankle while out on the trail. Rural Metro Fire Department crews helped care for the hiker's injury.

Arizona Department of Public Safety personnel also assisted in the rescue operation; rescue deputies used a Ranger 2 chopper to arrive on the scene, and hoist the hiker to safety.

The hiker was then taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries.

