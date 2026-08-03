Injured hiker hoisted out via helicopter from Tanque Verde Canyon

The Southern Arizona Rescue Association worked with Rural Metro and the Arizona Department of Public Safety to airlift a person out of Tanque Verde Canyon on Saturday.

According to a social media post from SARA, the nonprofit was contacted by Pima County Sheriff's Department to rescue the person, who had fallen in the canyon, just below the main falls.

The subject had an injury that prevented the person from walking out.

SARA and Rural Metro hiked in to access the patient, the post said.

DPS flew in its Ranger helicopter to hoist out the injured party. The person was then flown to the hospital for medical care.

