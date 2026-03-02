Injured hiker hoisted out from Tanque Verde Falls by helicopter

A hiker had to be hoisted from Tanque Verde Falls by helicopter Sunday, according to a social media post from Southern Arizona Rescue Association.

SARA crews were requested by Pima County Sheriff's Department to rescue a person who had fallen at the falls and was not able to hike out, the post said.

A SAR deputy rappelled down and rendered aid to the hiker, who was located at the upper Turkey Pool.

From there, the Pinal County Sheriff's Office hoisted the hiker out and gave transport to more "definitive medical care."

