Inflation boosts demand at Food Bank

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Inflation is eating into all parts of our budgets, including food. They’re seeing the effects of inflation at the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona.

The Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona is busy in any of its pick up periods but lately staff and volunteers have noticed demand pick up even more.

Norma Cable of the Food Bank says demand is up about 20 percent compared to the same time last year, with a lot of the rise in the past few weeks.

“We can hear from people who tell us they have five children at home that they need to take care of or they have gotten a job but that paycheck and the cost involved don’t meet anymore, there’s a gap there between their earnings and just what it takes to get around around today to survive.”

And she says no one struggling to feed themselves or their family should not hesitate to ask the Food Bank for help.

“But really, there should be no stigma. We know that food is a basic human right. We have the food ready to give it and so if someone is in need, we encourage them to come on in and get the food that they need.”

Cable says the Food Bank’s supplies are good thanks to a strong flow of donations and government grants, though they’re really feeling the fuel prices with their trucks that distribute food across five counties.