Indiana pilot headed to Arizona dies in small plane crash

Posted at 6:38 AM, Apr 26, 2021
RICHMOND, Ind. (AP) — Indiana State Police say one person is dead after a small plane crash in eastern Indiana. Authorities say one person is dead in a plane crash in eastern Indiana.

Police spokesman Coley McCutcheon says the crash happened Sunday south of Richmond Municipal Airport. The pilot was the only person on board. He was identified as 78-year-old Judson J. Costlow, of Richmond.

The Federal Aviation Administration says a single-engine Aerotek A240 crashed after departure just south of the Richmond Municipal Airport. The agency is investigating along with the National Transportation Safety Board.

