Indian Americans in Southern Arizona raising money to help with COVID-19 Crisis in India

Devastating images out of India as the COVID-19 crisis deepens throughout the country.

"Our heart goes out to all our family and friends and the general public that have been affected very badly from this crisis," said Mohan Subramanian.

The crisis is hitting close to home for members of the India Society of Southern Arizona (ISSA).

"It happened in my own family. My cousin. I lost my cousin two days ago," said Raj Subramaniam the president of the ISSA.

"A friend and his wife both passed away withing a span of 24 hours and that was a sleepless night for us here concerned about the rest of the family in India," said Mohan.

One of the many heartbreaking reasons the group is partnering with the nonprofit Sewa International.

"Sewa has plans to increase the spread of help but not only donating oxygen concentrators but also providing medicine supplies and community homes," said Mohan.

"The Sewa organization has created an online presence. So, they could just go online and talk to a doctor who is in U.S." said Raj.

So far the nonprofit has raised $7.8 million. Here in Tucson, donations are coming in hoping to add to that dollar amount.

"Just under a week we have raised close to 20 thousand dollars," said Mohan.

All the money now going to help India survive COVID-19.

"Supporting them would make a bigger impact because we want to save lives as quickly as possible," said Raj.

To learn more about how to donate to COVID-19 relief for India, click here.