Increase in overnight hiker rescues as temperatures rise

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN)— On Monday night, the 21 rescuers with the Southern Arizona Rescue Association responded to a call at Sabino Canyon.

At around 10:30 p.m., another hiker reported hearing someone yell for help.

The search continued until 2:30 a.m. when rescuers located an injured hiker in a steep and difficult terrain.

The hiker had fallen and was seriously injured. They received medical care until conditions allowed for the hiker to be flown out by a DPS helicopter in daylight.

On Saturday evening, after two hiker rescues during the day, SARA rescuers responded to another call about a lost trail runner and his dog.

They found the hiker near Pusch Ridge around 9:30 p.m. and were also flown out by a DPS helicopter.

SARA recommends bringing a headlamp or flashlight regardless of the time of day starting the hike.

"Sometimes a hike takes longer than anticipated, or people get lost on their way back once the sun starts going down," said Amy McPherson with SARA.

A cell phone is not a sufficient light source for night hikes because it uses cell phone battery quickly. If a hiker gets stuck or needs help, they'll need to be able to call 9-1-1.

"Very commonly we get calls for help right before or right after the sun goes down when hikers realize they have run out of day light and don't have a light source," said McPherson.

It's recommended to call for help as early as possible if necessary.