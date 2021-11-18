Watch
Inaugural flight from Tucson to Everett, WA

Tucson International Airport is adding a new, non-stop destination as Alaska Airlines will start flying to Paine Field in Everett, WA.
Alaska Airlines airplane
Posted at 7:44 AM, Nov 18, 2021
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson International Airport is adding a new, non-stop destination as Alaska Airlines will start flying to Paine Field in Everett, WA.

Everett is about 30 miles north of Seattle.

The first ever flight is taking off at 4:50 p.m. Friday, November 19th.

Tucson Airport Authority will provide small gifts to all who are boarding the inaugural trip.

