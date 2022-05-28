Ina Road Landfill is getting a new makeover

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County officials are planning to bring new life to the Ina Road Landfill.

They want to cover it up with soil, get crops growing and add solar panels.

These solar panels would contribute to a Regional Wastewater Reclamation Department project.

"The landfill reached its capacity and is no longer in use," said Director of Pima County Capital Program Office Nancy Cole. "Because of the limited potential uses of decommissioned landfills, we wanted to work with other County departments to find a creative reuse for the area."

Those involved plan to use leftover nutrient-rich biosolids as fertilizer for many agricultural products.

"Every time we haul biosolids we’re hauling water," said Deputy Director for Pima County Regional Wastewater Reclamation Department Jeff Prevatt.

The county confirms this a necessary process but it won't close the 'Loop.'

