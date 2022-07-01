Ina Road east of Oracle closed due to flooding in Pima Wash

TUCSON, Ariz. 9KGUN — Pima County Sheriff's Department is reporting Ina Road at Christie Drive, a little east of Oracle Road is currently closed due to flooding from the Pima Wash.

PCSD anticipates traffic will be delayed.

Drivers in the area area asked to find an alternate route.

The storm in the Oro Valley area produced up to an inch and a half of rain.

Flash Flood Warnings have been issued in the following areas:

Northwest Tucson metro area

Expires 6:15 p.m.

Foothills area, Central Tucson, Rita Ranch and Vail

Expires 6:45 p.m.

