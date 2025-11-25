Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsLocal News

Actions

In-state undergraduate tuition to remain the same at UA for third straight year

University of Arizona Old Main
Wikipedia Commons
University of Arizona Old Main
Posted

The University of Arizona announced Tuesday that it is keeping resident undergraduate tuition rates the same for the third straight year.

According to a news release from UA Communications, the university's plan will freeze tuition and mandatory fees for undergrads who reside in Arizona. Nonresident undergraduates, graduate students and certain professional programs will see modest tuition adjustments.

"Keeping undergraduate tuition and fees frozen for in-state students for a third year straight supports access to a world-class education, in line with the vision of Delivering on Our Promise," President Suresh Garimella said in the news release. "Success for every student – our North Star – includes affordability, and it is central to our land-grant mission and our commitment to uplifting people and communities throughout Arizona."

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

THE HUDDLE - KGUN 9 SPORTS SHOW
promo-2022-ROKU_480x360.jpg

Community Inspired Journalism