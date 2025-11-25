In-state undergraduate tuition to remain the same at UA for third straight year

The University of Arizona announced Tuesday that it is keeping resident undergraduate tuition rates the same for the third straight year.

According to a news release from UA Communications, the university's plan will freeze tuition and mandatory fees for undergrads who reside in Arizona. Nonresident undergraduates, graduate students and certain professional programs will see modest tuition adjustments.

"Keeping undergraduate tuition and fees frozen for in-state students for a third year straight supports access to a world-class education, in line with the vision of Delivering on Our Promise," President Suresh Garimella said in the news release. "Success for every student – our North Star – includes affordability, and it is central to our land-grant mission and our commitment to uplifting people and communities throughout Arizona."