In ghostly border video, dangers for migrant kids revealed

Photo via AP.
Posted at 8:27 AM, Apr 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-02 11:27:27-04

PHOENIX (AP) — A short, grainy video recently released by U.S. authorities captures the dangers for migrant children at the southern border.

In it, a man straddles a 14-foot barrier near Santa Teresa, New Mexico. He dangles one toddler before letting her drop, then does the same to a second, slightly larger child. Then the smuggler and another man run off into the desert. Border authorities say the children are sisters, ages 3 and 5, and from Ecuador.

They were found alert, taken to a hospital and cleared of any physical injuries. Thousands of children have come to the U.S. border in recent months. In February it was the largest number in nearly two years.

