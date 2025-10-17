Improvements coming to Sabino Canyon Park Road

SUMMERHAVEN, Ariz. (KGUN) — An improvement project for Sabino Canyon Park Road, which includes roadway excavation, tree clearing and new street signage, started this week.

The work began on Thursday, Oct. 16, by the Federal Highway Administration, Central Federal Lands Highway Division, in cooperation with Pima County and Coronado National Forest.

The Federal Lands Access Program funds the Sabino Canyon Park Road and Marshall Gulch Project.

Project improvements and construction include:

new paved surface

roadway excavation

tree clearing

ditch construction/reconditioning to improve drainage

installation of culverts

installation of new street signage

75-stall paved parking lot

public restroom

21 on-street parking spaces

trail kiosk.

asphalt surface rehabilitation for approximately half a mile

installation of a 5-foot-wide pathway as part of the Arizona Trail Passage 11E: Pusch Ridge Wilderness Bypass



Work on the project is expected to run from this month through the summer of 2026, with a break during the winter. Delays of up to 15 minutes can be expected Mondays through Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. The work schedule is four 10-hour days each week with a variable work week schedule. Flaggers will be on site in the construction zone.

A full closure of Sabino Canyon Road is planned during the project. Those dates will be determined and announced based on the project pace and need. During the closure, a detour to Marshall Gulch is planned to be in place.

