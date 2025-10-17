Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsLocal News

Actions

Improvements coming to Sabino Canyon Park Road

Summerhaven Sign
Greg Bradbury
Summerhaven Sign
Summerhaven Sign
Posted

SUMMERHAVEN, Ariz. (KGUN) — An improvement project for Sabino Canyon Park Road, which includes roadway excavation, tree clearing and new street signage, started this week.

The work began on Thursday, Oct. 16, by the Federal Highway Administration, Central Federal Lands Highway Division, in cooperation with Pima County and Coronado National Forest.

The Federal Lands Access Program funds the Sabino Canyon Park Road and Marshall Gulch Project.

Project improvements and construction include:

  • new paved surface
  • roadway excavation
  • tree clearing
  • ditch construction/reconditioning to improve drainage
  • installation of culverts
  • installation of new street signage
  • 75-stall paved parking lot
  •  public restroom
  • 21 on-street parking spaces
  • trail kiosk. 
  • asphalt surface rehabilitation for approximately half a mile
  • installation of a 5-foot-wide pathway as part of the Arizona Trail Passage 11E: Pusch Ridge Wilderness Bypass

Work on the project is expected to run from this month through the summer of 2026, with a break during the winter. Delays of up to 15 minutes can be expected Mondays through Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. The work schedule is four 10-hour days each week with a variable work week schedule. Flaggers will be on site in the construction zone.

A full closure of Sabino Canyon Road is planned during the project. Those dates will be determined and announced based on the project pace and need. During the closure, a detour to Marshall Gulch is planned to be in place.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Sign up for the Headline Newsletter and receive up to date information.

THE HUDDLE - KGUN 9 SPORTS SHOW
Find the stories in your neighborhood