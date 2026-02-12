Imposter who allegedly made ransom demands from Guthrie family goes to court

The California man arrested on suspicion of making a demand for ransom in the Nancy Guthrie case made an initial appearance Thursday in federal court.

According to a news release 42-year-old Derrick Callella of Hawthorne, Calif., is charged with transmitting a demand for ransom in interstate commerce and without disclosing his identity, utilizing a telecommunications device with intent to abuse, threaten or harass a person.

Callella is alleged to have sent the demands via two text messages to the Guthrie family on Feb. 4. He is also alleged to have made a 9-second phone call to a family member.

Investigators discovered Callella was acting as an imposter, trying to take advantage of the ongoing situation, the news release said.