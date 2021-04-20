Immersive art experience at the Tucson Mall

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN9) — It is a one-of-a-kind experience.

“I feel like no one knows what they are expecting,” said Owner Ramiro Bojorquez. “They come through and walk in this art tunnel, and they are like where am I?”

Bojorquez says event producers teamed up with local artists to make the World of Wonders at the Tucson Mall.

“They loved it. They were like, how are you going to make my art interactive?”

The experience is made up of a maze of rooms with some areas dedicated just for selfies. You’ll also see artwork, lasers, lights and screens. With 10,000 square feet, there’s plenty of room for social distancing.

"So, you choose your time slot, and we do intervals, so they slowly trickle in.”

Ramiro says they wanted to keep the experience affordable. General admission is $16 and children under 8 years old get in free.

“Everybody lives here and always wants to give back to the community. Our drive-ins, or our music festivals, or whatever we are doing we always try to bring something back to Tucson.”