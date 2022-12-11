"I'm still not better" Long COVID impacts community, UA researchers hope to find answers

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — For Monica McCormick, it started like a cold.

"It's just going to take time," she said. "But I'm so done and over this honestly."

But it was COVID-19, which took over her house in November.

"So although I tested negative on Tuesday, I'm still not better," she said.

After getting COVID-19, she said certain symptoms have stayed with her after her negative test.

"I think that was one of the most debilitating things was the fatigue," she said.

She didn't have a fever but her husband and kids did have a fever.

"Everyone else just kind of bounced back quicker," she said. "So it was odd. I never had a fever but mine was more cold and head congestion."

The University of Arizona is hoping to learn more about these symptoms in a new study. The researchers received $7.3 million for the study.

"It's to try and figure out how many people are suffering from long COVID and who is most at risk," Jennifer Andrews, an associate professor of pediatrics for the UA College of Medicine, said.

The study will follow 1,000 people over the next two years to track the progression of their COVID symptoms. McCormick isn't the only one looking for answers about this. Shelly Grinnell said she had COVID once a year ago, recovered and then recently got it again. She said she's been experiencing the impact of long COVID for the last year.

"It doesn't make sense," she said. "Because I already went through this. Will this mean another year of this? I mean, I hope I don't get COVID again but will it stop in a year?"

She said she hopes they find answers and that all doctors are informed about long COVID.

"There's not knowledge across the board about long COVID and those symptoms," Grinnell said.

McCormick said she and her family have tried all different kinds of remedies.

"But nothing has really helped besides taking the Tylenol to help the headaches," she said. "It's definitely just rest, even if you start to feel better make sure to not over do it."

