'I'm excited to make this my job' Local soccer players weigh in on the future of women's soccer

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — For the last six years, the USA Women's Soccer Team battled a lawsuit against US Soccer that demanded equal treatment for players on the team. But the long fight has come to an agreement as of last Tuesday, where the women will now receive the same payments as the men.

Decorated players like Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan and Hope Solo began the fight as they saw that they weren't earning the same amount at tournaments and even for their meals. They said they earned as little as 40% less than what the national men's team earned.

To put it in context, in 2015, the men didn't win the World Cup but made $9 million for playing. The women's team won the World Cup and only made $2 million, according to data from the New York Times. In 2019, the women players made about $16,000 while the men's minimum salary was $70,000.

For local players in Tucson, the future of the sport is looking brighter, especially for those that want to play on the national field.

