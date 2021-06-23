Watch
Illinois man dies during hike in Grand Canyon National Park

Posted at 1:54 PM, Jun 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-23 16:54:19-04

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say an Illinois man has died during a hike in Grand Canyon National Park.

They say 60-year-old William Smith of Oswego was hiking out of the canyon Tuesday after completing a day hike to Ooh Ahh Point about one mile down the South Kaibab Trail when he collapsed. Bystanders started CPR on Smith and National Park Service emergency medical personnel responded and assisted with resuscitation efforts. But park officials say all attempts to resuscitate the victim were unsuccessful.

An investigation into the incident is being conducted by the Park Service in coordination with the Coconino County Medical Examiner.

