Illegal dumping, fires lead to closure of two more neighborhood recycling centers

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The City of Tucson Environmental Services has closed two more of its recycling centers because of safety concerns related to illegal dumping.

These Neighborhood Recycling Centers previously open at Ward 2—Mansfeld Park and the Hardesty Recycling Center—are no longer available to the public.

Four Neighborhood Recycling Centers in Tucson remain:



According to the city, people were illegally dumping trash and overfilling containers. The city says at least two serious injuries have occurred, and multiple fires were set at these centers.

City representatives say even its collection schedule of six days per week wasn't enough to keep pace with the amount of recycled materials that were causing containers to overflow, leading to neighborhood safety concerns.

Per the city, the current availability of curbside recycling reduces the need for a large number of recycling centers.

They say now "every City of Tucson residential customer has curbside recycling at their home and can request a 2nd recycling container at no charge."

More information at the City of Tucson's recycling webpage.