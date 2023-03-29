Identifying ticks in pets for local research

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Spring has arrived and you many may have already noticed the increase of bugs flying around. With that, University of Arizona researchers are calling for the community's help when it comes to identifying ticks.

Entomology students at the University of Arizona are studying where local ticks are coming from what pathogens and diseases they carry to prevent illness or even death in humans and also animals.

“We want a really thorough understanding of what ticks are present and what pathogens or disease microorganisms they may be carrying," said Kathleen Walker, Professor of Entomology at UArizona.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention awarded the University of Arizona grant money to build the first-ever database of tick distribution and disease in the state of Arizona.

“We have about half a million dollars to study ticks specifically in Arizona," said Walker.

Local researchers want to analyze the deadliest tick-borne disease in the world called Rocky Mountain spotted fever. Right now in Arizona, the most common tick species is found in our pets.

“Here in Arizona over the last 20 years, our most common tick which is the Brown Dog Tick, it's really easy to recognize because it's brown and you'll find it on dog," said Walker.

Although animals cannot spread the disease, the ticks they carry can. Local entomologists want people to not fear the unknown with ticks but rather understand that they need help to conduct research and hopefully give the public more answers on what we are seeing directly in Southern Arizona.

If you spot a tick, the Great Arizona Tick Check is asking you to send it to them for research. For proper and safe instructions on how and where to send in ticks, visit the Great Arizona Tick Check's website for more information.