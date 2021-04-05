ICYMI: Tucson’s “Meet Me” Events are back this week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Two of Tucson's favorite events will return this week and have also found a new home.

According to a release, both “Meet Me at Maynard’s” and “Meet Me Wednesdays” have found a new home at the Beyond Foundation.

“Beyond is the perfect home for the “Meet Me” events,” says Jannie Cox, the founder of the events which gather adults and families for healthy exercise in a social setting to enjoy Tucson and to appreciate and patronize area businesses. Cox joins the Board of Directors of Beyond to help its ongoing success.

Meet Me events are free and are supported by TMC HealthCare and El Rio Community Health, among other local sponsors.

Safety protocols will be in place. All participants are required to social distance, wear masks, and wash hands. To reduce contact, there will be limited onsite check-in. Participants are asked to check-in virtually on their phone or from their home computer. Online check-in is available. Masks must be worn while standing at Hotel Congress and are recommended during the walk/run. Those attending are asked to bring their own water.