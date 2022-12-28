ICS, which helps older adults and those with disabilities, looks for volunteers

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Interfaith Community Services is looking for volunteers.

The organization is a nonprofit that helps seniors and those with disabilities stay safe and independent in their homes.

"We have 1300 registered ICS volunteers. 900 are active," ICS Volunteer Engagement Maria Brown said. "But we can always use more volunteers in the many different areas of our services. Our organization is built on volunteerism and that is the core of who we are and we could not do or exist without our volunteers."

For more information, visit the ICS website.

----