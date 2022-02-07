Iconic 'Greetings From Tucson' mural vandalized over weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The 'Greetings from Tucson' mural was vandalized over the weekend.

Displayed on the side of Miller's Surplus, it's believed a group of people 'tagged' the artwork Saturday evening.

Victor Ring, who travels America painting "Greetings From" murals, painted it back in 2017.

Sales and marketing director for Miller's Surplus George Landa thinks the people responsible for the graffiti are full of hate.

"This mural brings so much joy and happiness to people from youngsters to adults," he said. "And these guys have so much hate and animosity to people having such a good quality of life that they come and destroy something that means a lot to these people."

Work to restore the painting begins Friday by an artist from Victor Ring's company. The restoration is expected to take about a week.

Anyone with information about this vandalism or any other graffiti, may report it online at the Pima County's website.

