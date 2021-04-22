Ice rinks could be part of expanded Kino Sports Complex

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — New ice rinks are part of a proposal for a major expansion at Pima County’s Kino Sports Complex.

In their meeting this week County Supervisors approved a $1.8 million agreement for a Maryland company to develop detailed plans for the proposal. The plan includes ice rinks for hockey and figure skating, a field house for sports like basketball and volleyball, plus other developments like entertainment venues, housing and office space.

District 4 supervisor Steve Christy was the only no vote. He worries a new pandemic could shut down the complex and hurt businesses that tie investments to it.

He says, “It is not good or profitable to have Pima County as a landlord, if you are operating an attraction, an entertainment complex or a sports facility. All have to do is ask Tucson Dragway or Tucson speedway. They have been choked off by Pima County Health Department's mandates, to the point of financial destruction, if not extinction.“

County staffers say there’s strong demand for the facility. They say it should attract local and regional sports activity that has been going to Phoenix.

If the plan is approved the facilities would be ready in about two years.

