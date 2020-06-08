Ice Cube asks Tucson to revisit police-filming ordinance

TUCSON, Ariz. — Actor and musician Ice Cube asked Tucson to reexamine an ordinance that makes it illegal to film police scenes.
In a Sunday tweet that quoted Mayor Regina Romero's explanation of the ordinance, Ice Cube tweeted "Please make sure its pro-people and not pro-Law Enforcement. Y'all should have an emergency meeting to make sure you're satisfying the great citizens of Tucson and surrounding areas. I love it there I'd hate to miss it."
Ice Cube is scheduled to play a concert at Casino del Sol Sept. 1.
Please make sure its pro-people and not pro-Law Enforcement. Y’all should have an emergency meeting to make sure you’re satisfying the great citizens of Tucson and surrounding areas. I love it there I’d hate to miss it. https://t.co/GLcnXnHZn9
— Ice Cube (@icecube) June 7, 2020
Adopted by the City Council April 21, Ordinance 11746 makes filming a crime scene a class two misdemeanor punishable by up to four months in jail and a $750 fine.
The ordinance does not ban the recording of police activity in general.
Romero caught Ice Cube's attention after responding to a viral tweet that mischaracterized the ordinance.
This is misinformation. The ordinance explicitly recognizes and codifies that "the public has a clear right to free speech and to record police activities that take place in public."
Recording the police IS perfectly legal in @cityoftucson https://t.co/FHE8lWxnIy
— Regina Romero (@TucsonRomero) June 6, 2020