Menu

Watch
We are currently performing maintenance on the site. Please excuse any disruptions, things will be back to normal shortly.
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Ice Cube asks Tucson to revisit police-filming ordinance

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CASINO DEL SOL
Actor and musician Ice Cube asked Tucson to reexamine an ordinance that makes it illegal to film police scenes.<br/>
icecube_ava_tucson2018.jpg
Posted at 6:57 AM, Jun 08, 2020
and last updated 2020-06-08 09:57:08-04

TUCSON, Ariz. — Actor and musician Ice Cube asked Tucson to reexamine an ordinance that makes it illegal to film police scenes.

In a Sunday tweet that quoted Mayor Regina Romero's explanation of the ordinance, Ice Cube tweeted "Please make sure its pro-people and not pro-Law Enforcement. Y'all should have an emergency meeting to make sure you're satisfying the great citizens of Tucson and surrounding areas. I love it there I'd hate to miss it."

Ice Cube is scheduled to play a concert at Casino del Sol Sept. 1.

Adopted by the City Council April 21, Ordinance 11746 makes filming a crime scene a class two misdemeanor punishable by up to four months in jail and a $750 fine.

The ordinance does not ban the recording of police activity in general.

Romero caught Ice Cube's attention after responding to a viral tweet that mischaracterized the ordinance.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

America In Crisis

America in Crisis

The latest information on the peaceful protests happening across the nation following the death of George Floyd.