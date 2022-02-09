Watch
Westbound I-10 lanes closed due to four-vehicle crash near Alvernon

A crash on I-10 has shut down the westbound lanes at Alvernon Way, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Photo via ADOT.
Posted at 9:03 AM, Feb 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-09 11:22:34-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A crash on I10 has shut down the westbound lanes at Alvernon Way, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, two 18-wheelers, a commercial van and a tow truck were involved.

One of the 18-wheelers was on its side.

Westbound traffic exited at Alvernon and eastbound traffick was backed up.

There was no timetable for the road to reopen.

