Westbound I-10 lanes closed due to four-vehicle crash near Alvernon

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A crash on I10 has shut down the westbound lanes at Alvernon Way, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

I-10 WB in Tucson: The freeway is closed due to a crash involving a semi at Alvernon Way. #aztraffic pic.twitter.com/TRiYdyU1lu — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) February 9, 2022

According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, two 18-wheelers, a commercial van and a tow truck were involved.

One of the 18-wheelers was on its side.

Westbound traffic exited at Alvernon and eastbound traffick was backed up.

There was no timetable for the road to reopen.

