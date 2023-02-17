"I wouldn't change a thing" Traveling nurses head to RV and campgrounds for short term living

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — With the need for nurses in the Tucson community, there are many nurses that travel around the country to work in hospitals. For Eric and Andrea, they travel in their RV to each new contract.

"Traveling in a camper is ideal," Andrea said. "You get to bring your home with you everywhere you go."

Each job lasts a few months and they don't have the next job lined up until about a month away from the end of their current job.

"Tor me as a travel nurse, that gap between contracts you get a mental health break and you get to do whatever you want and tow the camper to different places," Eric said.

With snowbirds and increased travelers, Andrea said it can be hard to find a campground.

"It's hard to find a campground honestly," she said. "It makes it hard for us because 80% of the campgrounds are 55 plus."

At Pima Swan RV Park, manager Chris Dupere meets dozens of traveling nurses every month.

"We're full right now," she said. "They're basically in and out. They've been here before and they come back to the area and they end up calling us."

RV parks and campgrounds make it easier for traveling nurses to find a short term place to live.

"Usually the nurses say I have a three month assignment," Dupere said. "And I say 'okay, we will do a month to month lease' and he says 'they may extend me for a few months'. And I say 'no problem just give me a heads up'."

Eric and Andrea said it's worth it.

"I like to stay at locally owned places to support the local economy because that's who is really paying us to be here," Eric said. "I love doing it. I wouldn't change a thing."

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

