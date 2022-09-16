"I couldn’t be happier" Pima County Drug Court program celebrate graduation

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — For over fifteen years, David Przybylowski has been on a journey to find freedom from addiction. Today, he found success as he graduated from the Pima County Drug Court program or Pima County Attorney’s Office Drug Treatment Alternative to Prison program.

“It was a decision between prison and this," he said. "Prison actually seemed easier than this but I have a family to live for. “

The program lasts for up to three years, focusing on rehabilitation and recovery. The program also offers wrap around services from housing vouchers to counseling, and a collaboration with local community based treatment providers. Pryzbylowski said it was difficult at first to take the step into recovery but it was worth it.

"I went from roaming the streets and sleeping in a wash to having my own house and my own car," he said. "And my mom giving me a key to her apartment again.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 150 people die from opioid overdose each day, with thousands of pounds of fentanyl flowing into the U.S. constantly. Pryzbylowski said he's lost many people to addiction and hopes that people learn to take the step into recovery.

"These days they [fentanyl overdoses] come out of nowhere so if there’s a time to quit it would be now,” he said. "It's daunting at first, and once you make the first step it gets easier."

