I can hear you now: New AirPods feature could help those with mild to moderate hearing loss

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — They say seeing is believing, but hearing can be life-changing, too.

Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 could soon help those with mild to moderate hearing loss, according to Sally Schafer, an audiologist at Beltone Hearing Care Center in Oro Valley.

The earbuds, which come with an app that can perform a five-minute hearing test, may offer enough amplification for individuals who struggle to hear in noisy environments.

“What that means is when they’re in a restaurant, background noise will be louder than the speech,” Schafer explained.

Symptoms of mild hearing loss can also include difficulty understanding people who aren’t facing the listener and challenges in group conversations.

Schafer sees about 35 patients each week, and many experience treatable, mild hearing loss.

“We verify if the loss is temporary or permanent or both, and then based on that, give a recommendation on what the best treatment plan is,” she said.

Despite the potential of the AirPods, Schafer advises getting tested at an audiology center before deciding on this option.

While Apple’s app may identify hearing loss, Schafer’s in-depth assessments at Beltone include tests that determine the specific type and severity of loss.

“My test will pick up on things like middle ear issues, which Apple’s won’t,” she said.

For patients wary of the stigma associated with traditional hearing aids, AirPods may be a welcome alternative.

“People are more familiar with AirPods, so it’s a nice way to introduce them to hearing care,” Schafer said.

Still, she cautions that those with more than mild hearing loss may require specialized, or customized, hearing devices.

The rising popularity of personal audio devices like AirPods may encourage earlier adoption of hearing care, Schafer added, potentially shifting perceptions of hearing aid use.