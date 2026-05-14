I-10 Westbound lanes closed near Alvernon

TUCSON, Ariz. — I-10 westbound lanes are closed Thursday morning due to a crash just past Alvernon Way.

An Arizona Department of Public Safety representative told KGUN a semi-truck caught fire after a non-injury crash near Mile Post 264.

The Arizona Department of Transportation is routing traffic off Alvernon.

There is no timeline for when lanes are expected to reopen.

Earlier this morning, on the other side of I-10 at Mile Post 265, a two-vehicle crash blocked the eastbound lanes.

AZDPS is still investigating that crash. Injuries are unknown.

AZDPS originally reported both closures in Eastbound lanes, but KGUN 9 was able to confirm that the semi-truck crash closed Westbound travel.

This backup is a few exits from where a fatal crash closed eastbound lanes near the highway's Craycroft exit Wednesday afternoon.

Those lanes have since opened.

