TUCSON, Ariz. — The westbound lanes of Interstate 10 near Benson are partially reopened after a closure Thursday morning.

ADOT says a truck fire closed the lanes at milepost 292 around 1 a.m.. Officials have not said how the truck fire started or if anyone was hurt.

The eastbound lanes were not affected.

An estimated time for I-10 Westbound lanes to fully reopen was not provided.