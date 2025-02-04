I-10 project between Ina and Ruthrauff almost done

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — If you’ve taken I-10 from Ruthrauff to Ina anytime within the past few years, you’ve noticed construction. It’s the Arizona Department of Transportation’s project that is widening I-10.

So far, traffic is already using newly rebuilt lanes.

However, traffic building up near the freeway is affecting customers at Jennie Bragdon’s dog daycare business Hounds Town.

“We chose this location specifically because it was near the major the thoroughfare of Ina and near the I-10,” Bragdon said.

They’re located on Ina and Camino Martin less than a mile from the freeway.

“Days when traffic has been really really bad on Ina, some of the customers have stayed away,” Bragdon said.

Even though customers have a hard time getting to her business at times, Bragdon said business has been good since they opened. However, she said when traffic is bad, customers have a hard time getting in and out, especially during peak driving times.

ADOT said they plan to finish the project in mid 2025. Part of the project is also going to widen I-10 from three to four lanes in each direction.

“It will help with some of that rush hour traffic in the morning and in the evening, getting on and off the freeway,” Bragdon said.

The project is also going to have a connection eastward to River Road via a new bridge that is going to go over the railroad tracks and Rillito River.

“I hope that maybe it’ll make it easier for customers, potential customers in that area to come up this direction,” Bragdon said.

Not too far away from Bragdon’s business is Catalina Brewing Company on the same street. Marie Vance, one of the owners, said the project is actually bringing in new customers.

“That extra traffic has brought more exposure to the brewery,” Vance said.

She’s noticed it the past few months. While she will get complaints here and there, she said a lot of customers still show up.

ADOT also plans to reconstruct the Orange Grove Road interchange with wider entrance and exit ramps. They’re also planning to widen I-10 between Kino Parkway and Country Club.

“Expansion is good for business, so ya, there’s always room to grow and add more people,” Vance said.

