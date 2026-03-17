I-10 EB closed near Vail following crash

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Arizona Department of Public Safety says all eastbound lanes on I-10 near Vail following a crash Monday evening.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, two vehicles are involved in the crash that happened near Milepost 291 around 6:30 p.m. and one of those is a commercial vehicle. Troopers did not say how many people were involved nor the extent of any injuries.

There is no estimated time for when the eastbound lanes will reopen to traffic. At this time, investigators are working the scene including determining what caused the crash.

This is a developing story, stay with KGUN 9 for updates.