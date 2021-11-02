Watch
Pickup's trailer prompts I-10 Eastbound lanes to shut down near Benson

Arizona Dept. of Transportation
Posted at 9:44 AM, Nov 02, 2021
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A crash on I-10 has caused the eastbound lanes to shut down, according to ADOT.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says it happened Tuesday at 9:10 a.m..

DPS says it was a minor injury crash. Troopers tell KGUN9 a pickup truck hauling a trailer may have hit another vehicle.

Authorities say the trailer is on its side blocking both eastbound lanes. Troopers are working to detour drivers around the wreck, according to DPS.

There is no estimated time as to when the lanes would reopen.

